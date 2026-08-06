AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Mike Birt's avatar
Mike Birt
15h

Well done! Very impressive research and a great reminder not to take claims at face value.

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Scott Wilkinson's avatar
Scott Wilkinson
15h

Wow, Longevity Industrial Complex indeed! Thanks for this investigation Paul—it's heartening to know people like you are out there uncovering people like this (even if it does strengthen your Substack's integrity, which is fine!) I'm equally amazed at Stanford Medicine's blasé responses to you. Sadly, that seems to be the case with much in higher ed these days (an abhorrent, baked-in resistance to the idea they might be doing something wrong). And sadly I'm sure this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just the other day I heard a friend telling me about someone telling her mother (who is in her 80s) that she just has to hang on for a few more years, because by 2030 "they'll be able to extend your life another 20-30 years, easily." Huh?

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