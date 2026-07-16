AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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David Iler LMT CPT's avatar
David Iler LMT CPT
3d

Appreciated the honest read here. Observational pattern, no proof of cause, and the advice lands where it should: keep the chili if you like it, skip the capsaicin pills. More health writing should hedge this well.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Aditya's avatar
Aditya
3d

Very nice article.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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