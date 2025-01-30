AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Pete Robinson's avatar
Pete Robinson
Feb 3, 2025

Good comparison, Paul. You may have covered this already, but I’m curious on your thoughts on the effectiveness of dedicated strength training sessions versus doing mini sets spread through the day.

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2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
Amy Louise's avatar
Amy Louise
Jan 31, 2025

Hey Paul! I'm loving your writing voice (humor is what keeps me afloat in the hardest of times). Regarding The Process, I find that in addition to respecting it, trusting it is equally important, as it reminds me to trust myself. Thank you!!

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