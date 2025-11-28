AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee Feltes's avatar
Renee Feltes
1d

My approach when someone is ranting about religion or politics, I listen and remain silent. They are not looking for a different point of view, a new approach to a problem or change of heart. They just want to rant, I let ‘em. I’m not interested in changing anyone’s mind, I have my own point of view and don’t feel the need to share it. Sometimes being silent is the most powerful thing you can do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Tom Thompson's avatar
Tom Thompson
14h

Paul,

What a wonderfully written, fresh perspective, caring reminder and disarming advice on a subject we all deal with no matter our beliefs. There is comfort to know there are people willing to value relationships over political views. Your words are a reminder to decide in advance to care for and show respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture