AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TR's avatar
TR
Jul 16

Excellent article! My little piece of advice that I have recently incorporated into my own life, is don’t underestimate even the smallest steps or changes you can make, and don’t be afraid to try them. For example, I am making a point that at the beginning of my day, everyday, to not look at any devices (phone, tablet, computer, etc.). Instead, if possible (knowing full well that everyone’s life and responsibilities are unique) spend 5-10 minutes just sitting and breathing. If you want to sip on your coffee that is fine, but don’t do anything else. I have found this simple 5-10 minute habit to help me immensely with mental health and fortitude and sets a stable tone for my day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Lorraine C. Ladish's avatar
Lorraine C. Ladish
Jul 16

Thank you for sharing this. I lost everything in 2008/09 in the housing market bubble in Florida. I was divorced, lost all my writing gigs with print newspapers and magazines. I was 45/46 at the time and ended up on welfare with my kids who were 4 and 7 at the time. It was hell. Thankfully the contacts I made over years of interviewing cool people led me to being an editor and writer in the digital realm and eventually at 50 I launched my own publication. I did not foreseee being a paid influencer (the concept didn't even exist) but that's where it all led me (I tend to lean into the evolution of communications) and I've been making a living full-time with my own brand for 12 years. I have and still do write for publications (the latest was Business Insider), mostly for the byline. Anyhow, been there done that, and I feel you're going to figure it out. For one this Substack is one of the most interesting ones I'm subscribed to. Thank you for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture