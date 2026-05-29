A screenshot of the interactive chart below showing how online media headlines cast sleep duration as causing accelerated aging in humans.

The Wellness Industrial Complex is now worth $7 trillion. New research examined the association between how much sleep people get and how fast their organs are aging. Most media sites that covered this research published recklessly misleading headlines about what the research actually showed. See the chart below, with links to each article.

Even the Washington Post—which is still capable of quality reporting, whatever one may think of it now—ran a blatantly deceptive headline above a relatively accurate article that highlighted the appropriate caveats on the limitations of this new sleep research (which shows that 6 to 8 hours is what most healthy people should aim for.)

Why this matters: We all need to become better informed consumers of information that, by design or just bad reporting, so often misstates facts and misinforms the public about effective aging science, routines and supplements.

In other words, longevity literacy is a critical skill. Here’s why.

New research linking sleep duration and organ aging

A new study of about half a million British adults found a sweet spot for sleep duration: people sleeping between 6.4 and 7.8 hours a night had the youngest-looking organs. Organs of people who slept outside that range showed signs of faster biological aging. People outside this range also had higher rates of 153 diseases and were likelier to die during the follow-up period.

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The catch, which the researchers themselves flag: the study shows that long sleep and poor health travel together, but not which one is driving, so to speak. Put another way: correlation of faster aging to shorter or longer sleeping patterns doesn’t prove causation, it merely proves (or strongly suggests) a link between them.

Indeed, the likeliest story is that longer sleeping times are often a symptom of an illness already in progress rather than a cause of faster aging. So the illness or disease may be driving the sleep lengths, instead of the other way around.

With that in mind, look at how most media headlines on this study falsely made sleep the action that drives aging, even in cases where the article underneath the headline provide the appropriate caveats:

What would you like to AGING with STRENGTH investigate in upcoming posts?

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