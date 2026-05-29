AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Jonathan Brown
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Paul, I believe your statement--that the likeliest explanation for this study's findings is that illness disturbs sleep rather than too little or too much sleep causes illness--is itself an unsupported "headline." This is a highly sophisticated set of analyses in a very large population, using Mendelian randomization, propensity matching, and non-linear structural modelling to explore that very question, is sleep duration or disease the causal agent. These are not lightweight academics looking for a quick pub and a flashy headline. If you read the article carefully, including the supplements, you will come to appreciate their conclusion, that potentially modifiable sleep duration probably explains most, but not all, of the association(s) between insomnia/hypersomnia and a wide range of biologic markers of accelerated aging. This is an important study.

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