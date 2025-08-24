AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

peter dohan
8h

As a retired physician, i can assure you.that your physician knows sqaut about supplements - not part of their training. Personally, i take magnesium threonate that works just fine. I suggest you google it

Examine.com and LifeExtension offer useful advice. Good luck!

LucindaL
3h

Paul, I'm lucky that my gastroenterologist has knowledge about supplements. He told me his hobby is studying about vitamins. In fact, I have an appt with him in October and your question is what I'm going to ask him. A while ago, he prescribed Magnesium Oxide 500 mg once a day. I was complaining of muscle spasms in my legs early in the morning. Recently went through an all night sleep study in Santa Barbara. It's important to get checked with a doctor. I was diagnosed with sleep apnea. I have to be my own advocate in my health as where I live, Arroyo Grande is limited in medical services and doctors. In San Luis Obispo, I sought out a dentist who specializes in sleep apnea, oral surgeon in Arroyo Grande, and three doctors, Sleep, ENT and Pulmonary doctors who are located in Santa Barbara. I'm very lucky that I'm starting to get answers and finding out the root cause. Now four days now using a cpap. It's an interesting experience and I'm seeing a difference. :-) Sleep hygiene is a hot topic. I say to everyone not to give up and keep on searching for answers.

