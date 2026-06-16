AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
6h

Enjoy Door County!!

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Lauren Petkin's avatar
Lauren Petkin
2h

Mine was: Manfred Mann’s Earth Band: Blinded By the Light (1976)

For years I thought it was “ revved up like a douche and rolled her in the night”

“Blinded by the light

Revved up like a deuce

Another runner in the night”

Great piece Paul!

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