AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irina Strobl's avatar
Irina Strobl
6m

Happy Friday to you, too! Great catch on the 70% figure that others missed. One nuance worth considering: this genetic influence applies to maximum potential lifespan once external causes are removed. But most people never reach that genetic ceiling because lifestyle-driven chronic diseases (CVD, diabetes, cancer) kill them first. So while genes may determine whether someone's upper limit is 85 or 105, lifestyle factors largely determine whether they reach that potential at all. For the average person not yet optimizing the basics, lifestyle remains the dominant lever—even if genes set the ultimate boundary.

Reply
Share
Brodee Myers-Cooke's avatar
Brodee Myers-Cooke
6mEdited

This is really interesting Paul. Many experts have estimated 70% of ageing is in our hands. This potentially flips that number.

There’s been data for quite some time, I believe, saying centenarians mostly carry the genes to make that possible.

Also interesting that the reading of the data in the twins study had such an obvious flaw (not eliminating deaths caused by "extrinsic" factors seems basic if you’re getting a measure of natural biological ageing).

What also stood out for me in the commentary: a person's lifestyle can still alter their lifespan by approximately 5–10 years. To me, this is a conversation we really need to have, given data that shows women lose the last 10 years to poor health, while for men it’s 8 years.

These are the Joyspan years that are ours to claim.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture