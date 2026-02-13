How much does your DNA influence lifespan?
The media reported a study's conclusion that genes dictate 55% of our longevity. But it may be closer to 70%.
there's more to come from AGING with STRENGTH this weekend, on counterintuitive strength training routines that build muscle and increase neuromuscular fitness after 50.
A recent study got a lot of attention from major media (and from some Substacks) because its main finding was that genes account for about 55% of longevity—more than double the 20% to 25% influence that scientists believed genes had on human lifespan.
But what virtually everyone else failed to report is that, according to the study’s authors themselves, that 55% figure is probably low, and that their research suggests that lifespan may be 70% or more hereditary.
In case you missed it…
Published in the journal Science, the study used mathematical models to analyze historical data from three sets of twins in Scandinavia—including twins raised apart—and from siblings of centenarians in the United States. Those models estimated that if you could eliminate all deaths from accidents, infections and other external causes, genetics would account for about 55% of the remaining variation in how long people live.
But halfway through the study, there’s this Easter egg: The researchers also ran a simpler, statistical analysis of their data that found heritability of longevity to be closer to 70%, perhaps even more. That would mean that genes are roughly three times more influential in lifespan than previously thought.
In this excerpt, the authors are essentially saying: our careful, conservative estimate is 55%, but a cruder method suggests it could be 70% or higher. The true answer is probably somewhere in that range.
Here’s Figure S6, from the study’s supplementary text, that researchers noted in the excerpt pictured above:
If 55% genetic influence on lifespan is likely a conservative conclusion, that’s significant and worth reporting. The 70% figure from the study’s model-free analysis appears only in the paper itself. No journalist picked it up.
Happy Friday to you, too! Great catch on the 70% figure that others missed. One nuance worth considering: this genetic influence applies to maximum potential lifespan once external causes are removed. But most people never reach that genetic ceiling because lifestyle-driven chronic diseases (CVD, diabetes, cancer) kill them first. So while genes may determine whether someone's upper limit is 85 or 105, lifestyle factors largely determine whether they reach that potential at all. For the average person not yet optimizing the basics, lifestyle remains the dominant lever—even if genes set the ultimate boundary.
This is really interesting Paul. Many experts have estimated 70% of ageing is in our hands. This potentially flips that number.
There’s been data for quite some time, I believe, saying centenarians mostly carry the genes to make that possible.
Also interesting that the reading of the data in the twins study had such an obvious flaw (not eliminating deaths caused by "extrinsic" factors seems basic if you’re getting a measure of natural biological ageing).
What also stood out for me in the commentary: a person's lifestyle can still alter their lifespan by approximately 5–10 years. To me, this is a conversation we really need to have, given data that shows women lose the last 10 years to poor health, while for men it’s 8 years.
These are the Joyspan years that are ours to claim.