Among the benefits of being a paid AGING with STRENGTH subscriber is getting rapid, substantive, plain-English news briefs about new longevity research that excites even the experts. Below are two brief but very interesting examples.

What’s new: In separate research published in recent days, scientists have identified mechanisms behind extreme longevity in two mammals that highlight a similar biological strategy: better DNA repair instead of greater tumor suppression (the strategy that other long-lived animals, like elephants, rely on).

Why it matters: These two new reports suggest that therapies aimed at enhancing