AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Cynthia LeBleu Wood's avatar
Cynthia LeBleu Wood
17h

Hi Paul, At 85, I'm teaching an exercise class to older women. The youngest is 75 and the oldest is 87. It's a small class (6-10) so I can watch them. We do 30 minutes of aerobic dance, 20 minutes of weight work with light weights (no more than 3 lbs) and standing beside a chair so that we can do leg strengthening as well. Then a 10 minute sitting stretch. It's a pretty balanced class and they love it!

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Scott Wilkinson's avatar
Scott Wilkinson
17hEdited

Regarding walking: I completely agree that "strolling" (because let's face it, that's what most people who walk do) isn't enough. Just wanted to chime in that there is one type of walking that is enormously beneficial: hiking. But even here, many people interpret "hiking" as "putting on some burly shoes or hiking boots and going for a relaxed, flat stroll in the woods."

That isn't hiking. True hiking is to walking what running is to walking. First and foremost, it involves walking uphill, quickly...and not just a gentle slope, but STEEP uphills. Many people who say they hike avoid going uphill like the plague. You should not only go uphill, but you should LIKE going uphill. And trust me, comparative heartrate studies show numbers for hiking up steep hills to be equal to numbers for running, even sprinting.

A good hike is actually more like high intensity interval training than steady state, because the ideal terrain changes: you go up, you go down, then you go up again, even more. Add to the uphill part gnarly trails (not baby-bottom-smooth wood-chip paths) filled with rocks, and it becomes even more challenging, because now it's become exercise for balance and ankle strength.

I realize not everyone can hike like this, nor does everyone have access to anything but perfectly flat, smooth paths. Obviously you should use what you have. But it's important to distinguish between what I call "true hiking" and just "strolling in the woods." They are two entirely different things.

If you hike with a GPS and record your track, then aim for a minimum of 1,000 feet of elevation gain (the total vertical distance you climb while hiking) in every hike. That's pretty much guaranteed to repeatedly get your heartrate up into the 150-180 range (depending on steepness).

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