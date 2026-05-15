Don’t pump up the volume (and, for the love of all that is good and decent, don’t pump up the jam, either—both are awful 1980s songs). Instead, if you want to maximize the benefits of the time you spend working out: Pump up the intensity.

Two recent studies each make this point rather clearly. So as you head into your weekend routines, consider the quick takeaways.

Actionable takeaways from this post:

💡 Intensity beats volume: adding short bursts of vigorous effort to your weekly routine cut the risk of eight major chronic diseases by 29% to 61%, even when total exercise time stayed the same. read the study

☛ If you can run, do it in short bursts a couple times a week. Even for 20 seconds

☛ Do 10 squats holding a weighted ball or dumbbell, during the commercials

☛ Take the stairs…as fast as you’re able (and if possible, two at a time)

☛ When all else fails: jumping jacks for the daily heart-raising win!

💡 Walking is America’s favorite workout, but only about a quarter of walkers hit federal activity guidelines — pair your walks with weightlifting or a conditioning routine to actually meet the mark. read the study

☛ keep walking, but start and end walks by spending 2 minutes lifting something heavy

☛ if you walk often, consider carrying light weights or wearing a weighted vest

☛ a bag of garden soil or fitness sandbag are excellent ways to add weight to daily movement

become a paying subscriber

Training harder, even briefly, beats logging more easy/moderate minutes

A new study of nearly 100,000 adults wearing wrist accelerometers (so, no self-reporting problems that confound other studies) found that how hard you exercise matters more than how much.

People whose workouts included more than 4% vigorous activity had a 29% to 61% lower risk of contracting eight major chronic diseases—heart attacks, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, autoimmune diseases, fatty liver, lung disease, kidney disease and dementia. They also were found to have a lower risk of death from any cause. The benefit held regardless of total exercise volume.

For some conditions, like autoimmune diseases and dementia, intensity mattered far more than volume. For others, like diabetes and kidney disease, both counted roughly equally.

In case you missed it:

Walking is good, but it isn’t nearly enough to maintain muscle

New research on nearly 400,000 American adults, drawn from a big annual CDC health survey, reveals that people who list walking as one of their top two exercise activities were among the least likely to hit the federal exercise guidelines (150 minutes of aerobic activity a week, plus two weekly strength training sessions), and about 23% of walkers met neither target. By contrast, people who ran, lifted weights, did conditioning work or danced cleared the combined guidelines at rates of 45% or higher. The authors call it discouraging that America's favorite exercise is also one of its least effective at the recommended dose, and they suggest pairing walking with something more demanding—like strength training—rather than treating it as a complete fitness program on its own.

I’ll leave you with this sobering chart from the above study, which tells several interrelated stories about the current state of American physical health:

The fractions of Americans who engage in physical activities

Walking dominates at 44%, dwarfing every other leisure activity, with running and weightlifting distant runners-up. source

Enjoy the weekend and, by all means, keep going.

become a paying subscriber