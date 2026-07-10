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Summary: A study of nearly 4,000 adults published in Neurology found that people in their 80s who walk exceptionally fast for their age—the fastest 9%, dubbed “super movers”—are about 50% less likely to develop cognitive decline than their slower peers, according to an NPR report. The super movers also tended to hold onto more volume in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, and some stayed mentally sharp even while carrying the amyloid plaques and tangles linked to Alzheimer’s, suggesting that staying active may make the brain more resilient to age-related damage. Genetics accounts for a large share of who becomes a super mover, researchers said, but everyday habits—exercise, diet, sleep, stress management and social connection—matter a lot. The form of movement (walking, swimming, cycling) counts less than doing it consistently.

Context: Walking speed has become one of geriatric medicine’s most useful vital signs, because moving well draws on so many systems at once—muscle strength, balance, coordination, heart, lungs, and the nervous system—that gait speed serves as a rough readout of overall health. Earlier research established that slow walking in older adults predicts falls, hospitalization and shorter life expectancy. Research also tied regular exercise to larger hippocampal volume and higher levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, a protein that supports the survival of neurons. This new study extends that work by flipping the lens to the fastest agers rather than the frailest, and by testing the muscle-brain link in people over 80. It arrives alongside broader dementia-prevention research, including the Lancet Commission’s estimate that addressing 14 modifiable risk factors could prevent or delay nearly half of dementia cases. One open question the study can’t settle is whether fast walking protects the brain or simply signals a brain that is already aging well—the authors suspect both are true.

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