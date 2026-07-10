Fast walkers in their 80s cut their risk of cognitive decline by half, a study finds
Using muscles releases brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, which helps regulate glucose and plays an important role supporting memory and cognitive function.
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Summary: A study of nearly 4,000 adults published in Neurology found that people in their 80s who walk exceptionally fast for their age—the fastest 9%, dubbed “super movers”—are about 50% less likely to develop cognitive decline than their slower peers, according to an NPR report. The super movers also tended to hold onto more volume in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center, and some stayed mentally sharp even while carrying the amyloid plaques and tangles linked to Alzheimer’s, suggesting that staying active may make the brain more resilient to age-related damage. Genetics accounts for a large share of who becomes a super mover, researchers said, but everyday habits—exercise, diet, sleep, stress management and social connection—matter a lot. The form of movement (walking, swimming, cycling) counts less than doing it consistently.
Context: Walking speed has become one of geriatric medicine’s most useful vital signs, because moving well draws on so many systems at once—muscle strength, balance, coordination, heart, lungs, and the nervous system—that gait speed serves as a rough readout of overall health. Earlier research established that slow walking in older adults predicts falls, hospitalization and shorter life expectancy. Research also tied regular exercise to larger hippocampal volume and higher levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, a protein that supports the survival of neurons. This new study extends that work by flipping the lens to the fastest agers rather than the frailest, and by testing the muscle-brain link in people over 80. It arrives alongside broader dementia-prevention research, including the Lancet Commission’s estimate that addressing 14 modifiable risk factors could prevent or delay nearly half of dementia cases. One open question the study can’t settle is whether fast walking protects the brain or simply signals a brain that is already aging well—the authors suspect both are true.
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It's hard to know what level of causality we can attribute to fast walking, as this is a retrospective cohort study. There are likely many factors. I'm disappointed at the headline summary reporting of this research telling older people to walk faster. I wish they were telling people to get into strength and balance training instead, because that will improve walking speed and reduce fall risk at the same time. Also, importantly, this was NOT a test of how fast people walk every day, like during a walk in the park. It was a test of how fast they could walk when timed, for a short duration (8ft per the study documentation). That's a whole different deal and speaks again to the importance of strength, balance and aerobic training as that better enables short bursts of speed vs just trying to walk faster all the time.
And, as of late, we have two additional factors to inspire both speed and load bearing capacity in Seniors here in the Rocky Mountains.
1. The Bear Spray and sidearm now add approximately 8-10 lbs on to the mass that must be accelerated by one or more Seniors in the group.
2. The necessity of not being identified as the slowest member of any group by a stalking predator will inherently drive Seniors to all be the fastest within any group. The old “I don’t have to be faster than the Bear, I just have to be faster than you” rule.
True, there may be a few cardiac failures along the way. But Natural Selection is a cruel master.
Thanks for your posts. All the best.