AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Scott Wilkinson's avatar
Scott Wilkinson
10h

Interesting Paul—though I sometimes wonder if there’s value in anyone ever reporting anything that doesn’t prove cause and effect? Not said critically; maybe there *is* value in reporting observational, self-reported studies?

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3 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
George Aliferis, CAIA's avatar
George Aliferis, CAIA
20h

Sometimes the main question is WHY that research? If they didn't look for an actual causation, what is the point?

Except maybe to get corporate funding and the potential for a good headline despite the weak findings.

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