Me, on days when I can’t seem to get off my ass & just do something.

A major minor confession: I haven’t been very good about getting off my ass lately. For this, I blame my 11-year-old.

If she would have simply stopped growing up, I’d still be walking her to elementary school every weekday, as I had done for the past five years, banking those briskly ambulated 1.5 miles by 8:45am, with sun on my face, fresh air in my lungs and motivation galore to follow up that burst of movement with more exercise—at home, at the gym, in the ocean or at the park.

Turns out, moving my body first thing every day was a huge, positive instigator.

All that ended, however, when my kid started middle school three months ago, whereupon she made clear that she would be walking to 6th grade with only her friends—no dads allowed. Instead of banking those motivating mile-and-a-half morning walks, I now stand in the doorway, give her a hug, close the door, pick up my coffee mug and sit on my ass for hours at a time—writing, researching, reading—without leaving the house.

Share

Sometimes the whole day goes by that way. Sometimes, I don’t step outside until the 6th grader is home from school with an important question. “What’s for dinner?” Whereupon my chances of getting out for anything more than a post-prandial walk begin to vanish.

I now feel stuck in place—glued to my seat, wondering if it’s even worth doing anything physical—more often than usual. If this, or something similar to this, also happens to you, too, I’ve put together a “Get Off Your Ass & Do Something” guide with practical, achievable ways to overcome 14 of the most common reasons (excuses) that cause us to not move our bodies on a given day.

I find this guide helpful. I hope it’s helpful to you as well, and others like us.

How to get off your ass and do something: a guide

Here’s a screen shot of the top of the five-page guide. Paying subscribers have access to the full guide, below.

Lots of practical ways to get in body-moving exercise to raise your heart rate, show your body you did something good for it and you and build momentum for the next day. Here’s the preview:

Here’s the full guide: