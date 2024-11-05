Harvard and Stanford scientists shill anti-aging nonsense. Don't fall for it.
Online wellness guru Andrew Huberman and a Harvard geneticist say "aging is a disease that can be halted" and promote a test to predict your "time of death."
As we continue exploring the physical, emotional, cognitive, spiritual and community aspects of aging with strength, keep two important things in mind:
Just because somebody has a fancy degree from Stanford or Harvard doesn’t mean you can trust them, unfortunately. See below.
To ac…