AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Mark Abrahamson's avatar
Mark Abrahamson
5h

So I have done 2 gym workouts in the eccentric strength training mode and understand the difficulty you have in describing the number of reps and the number of sets. My first day was without guidance from your most recent post, and I found myself naturally shifting to three sets for each of the different exercises. The first set usually ended with 10 reps, the second set with 8 to 9 and the third set with 6 to 7. We’ll see what the results are overtime, but I must say that I certainly felt like I had a much better quality workout doing three sets versus the typical four sets that I usually have done for the past 2 1/2 years.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Jim Scott's avatar
Jim Scott
9h

Very interesting - thank you for the data.

I turned 50 this year and got back into the gym after a (basically) 20 year break. I knew I couldn't lift like I did in my 20s and 30s and I was also aware that the science of resistance training was far more advanced. So I turned to ChatGPT for advice.

My stated goal was overall health and hypertrophy. I'm not looking to get ripped, but I definitely wanted to look better than I did.

So Chat created a 3 set workout that goes 3 RIR, 2 RIR, 1 RIR. No failure. Ever.

I was skeptical but I went with it. The results are amazing. Noticeable muscle growth within a week and now three months down the road it continues. But better than that I feel stronger and healthier rather than just look stronger. I also have much less recovery pain because I'm not going to failure.

I'm guessing by not going to failure my power ceiling isn't climbing as fast as it could though?

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