AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Weaver's avatar
Rick Weaver
18h

I met a young man who was prepping for elite military training. He wore a restrictive breathing mask for his running and “rucking“ (before Rucking was a thing) workouts. Same idea?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Daniella | YourHealthFolio's avatar
Daniella | YourHealthFolio
1d

I like the honesty here: “scientifically adjacent, not scientifically proven” is exactly the kind of caveat health writing needs more of. Also, holding your breath near construction dust and accidentally inventing a training protocol is very on-brand for aging with strength. Cardio by sidewalk hazard.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture