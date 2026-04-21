AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irina Strobl's avatar
Irina Strobl
3d

This is just me observing how people age in more remote places, like the mountain town I live in, but those still involved in heavy physical work (chopping wood, gardening, plowing, planting, harvesting) are visibly aging better than those who are not. Men stay active until late years. My neighbor is 83 and fitter than I am. Women live longer on average but are less involved in load bearing activities, and the cognitive decline is more visible. I wonder if this has something to do with decades of different physical load?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Heinz Roggenkemper's avatar
Heinz Roggenkemper
3d

Does kettlebell training count?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture