AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Chris V MD Health's avatar
Chris V MD Health
6h

This is an excellent breakdown. The whole Sinclair story is one that depresses and frustrates me, and it's not clear why the media fails to hold him accountable. You're doing important work with this article!

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