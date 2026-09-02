Last month was not a good one for “longevity journalism.” Two national magazines with storied histories published articles that treat a Harvard geneticist known for lying about his scientific achievements as a wunderkind who’s about to solve aging.

Here’s Time magazine on Aug. 20: “David Sinclair’s Research Is Now Testing Whether Blindness—and Aging—Can Be Reversed.” The headline presents what Sinclair hopes the research eventually leads to as what it’s currently testing. When a headline is demonstrably false, as this one is, you wonder whether the reporting under it is worth a damn. It’s not.

Two weeks earlier, National Geographic ran a 5,100-word feature under an even more preposterous headline, “Are We on the Brink of Ending Aging?” I’ll save you an hour: no, and we’re not even close. Even the article’s hero—David Sinclair, credulously quoted issuing one unproven assertion after another as if they’re facts—admitted that much.

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‘He has a long track record of doing this’

The irony of featuring a known scientific prevaricator like Sinclair, who in 2024 was forced to step down from the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research for lying about having reversed aging in dogs, was not lost on his former colleagues.

“David is particularly effective at taking credit for and running with other people’s work,” Matt Kaeberlein, a respected longevity scientist who worked with Sinclair years ago, wrote in an email in response to my questions about the two media articles.

“He has a long track record of doing this: rDNA circles (Brad Johnson), sirtuins (Lenny Guarente, my PhD work with Mitch McVey), NAD-CR-aging axis (Su-Ju lin and Shin Imai), epigenetics in aging/information theory (a bunch of different people way before he ever brought it up), reprogramming for aging indications (Yamanaka —> Belmonte and others).”

“Getting the media to buy into the narrative is part of the magic,” Kaeberlein said. “It’s a genuine talent.”

(Note: I added the footnotes to Kaeberlein’s quote.)

A failure to report on the longevity industry with skepticism

Below, I categorized the most impressive failures of the National Geographic feature, a 5,100-word exposition relying on weak reporting and on taking Sinclair at his word, and the much shorter Time article, a 626-word, one-source story that seems to believe anything Sinclair asserts as fact—despite contrary evidence.

From "Are We on the Brink of Ending Aging?" by D.T. Max, Aug. 6, 2026. (Alternative free link: archive.ph/soqCF .) 5,100 words. The only skeptical scientist is quoted secondhand, from another magazine. 14 claims sourced only to Sinclair. No critical accounting of his failures.

Time’s article was part of a series it’s calling “Longevity Leaders 2026,” pairing Sinclair with scientists who have sterling reputations, including Shinya Yamanaka, Francesca Duncan and Robert Waldinger, and who aren’t known for stealing credit from their colleagues and lying about their work.

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Journalism should champion its audience, not its sources

Both of these articles rely on levels of credulity that would make any journalism professor slap her forehead. The National Geographic story is notable for being biased in favor of a source that provides the reporter exclusive access.

In the latter third of the piece, reporter D.T. Max follows Sinclair through his Harvard lab. Over about a thousand words, Sinclair describes results that would be among the biggest findings in modern biology. Almost none of them have been published. The article doesn’t vet them with any independent source.

The article notes that Max was the only journalist allowed into Sinclair’s lab since the ER-100 trial was announced. That could be a trove of tough but fair reporting, knowing that everything the reporter saw or heard was curated for him by Sinclair.

It’s a tough spot to be in, as a journalist.

Of course, you want the access; you want to be nice to people or organizations who give you access. You also must remember whose interests you’re championing: your audience. You’re not your source’s champion. Otherwise, you become a mouthpiece.

I’ve been in such situations. It helps to remember whose interests you serve—the people paying for your work!—and why. That always helped me maintain a healthy skepticism, even when I know a source won’t be thrilled with the accurate and utterly fair article as published.

Lazy reporting serves not the audience or the public interest but a Longevity Industrial Complex that will say whatever it takes. And that ain’t right.

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