Eat like it’s 1899: Pan-seared chicken breast w/ Brussels sprouts & tomato:

Eat like it’s 1899 has a simple premise: creating healthy, nutritious meals in under 20 minutes using whole foods from the supermarket that give you the protein and nutrients to age with maximum strength and avoid ultra-processed deathfood.

For a more in-depth idea of what Eat like it’s 1899 is about, watch this introduction.

Each episode give you nutritious, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition goals. Every dish I make comes with a protein and nutrient profile and recipe card, for paying subscribers. Download & print them and eat like it’s 1899.

In this inaugural episode, I bring you a dish that I make once or even twice a week for me and my 11-year-old kid. Simple, delicious, whole foods packed with protein and several essential minerals and nutrients, outlined below.

This video is a bit long, at 11 mins. Future videos will be more in the 7-9 minute range.

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Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile