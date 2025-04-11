Q&A: Harvard's "healthy aging" lead author
Dr. Anne-Julie Tessier on what her research says about dietary choices, life expectancy and the odds of reaching 70 in good health.
The news: Following up my recent post that examined several (otherwise unreported) elements of Harvard’s new “healthy aging” study, I requested an interview with its lead author, Anne-Julie Tessier, an assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Montreal and a visiting scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of P…