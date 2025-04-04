Rich Americans die like poor Europeans
Wealth doesn't compensate for crappy diets, a sedentary lifestyle and a stingy healthcare system, new research suggests.
I didn’t intend to write two consecutive AGING with STRENGTH posts about longevity research. But just as I was putting together a post tentatively titled “Aging with sex” — which will publish soon — along comes a new study, out Wednesday, examining how wealth affects mortality in Europe and the United States.
I couldn’t not write about this. Here’s why: