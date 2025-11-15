AGING with STRENGTH®

Mike Birt
15h

This seems like the perfect time to recall Peter Drucker's famous (apocryphal?) line about himself: We are using the word “guru” only because “charlatan” is too long to fit into a headline.

Just exchange guru for expert and you've got the essence of your excellent post.

Josephine
16hEdited

Love your pieces on sub stack! I’m a 65 year-old women’s health nurse practitioner who has been prescribing hormone replacement therapy for 20 years (after doing the appropriate, extensive research). I remember exactly where I was on the July 2002 morning when by Matt Lauer, on The Today Show announced HRT caused breast cancer, increased cardiac events and blood clots. I’ve done the research, read the studies, and have been prescribing by bioidentical hormone replacement for over 20 years. Not exactly sure why I felt the need to share all of that~ Except to say there are many people making claims, claiming to be experts that simply aren’t experts. Personally, if I had the opportunity to get health (or any) advice from your 90-year-old grandmother in Sardinia that’s where I head. Thanks for sharing all of the valuable insight!!!!

