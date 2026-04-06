AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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TomD's avatar
TomD
3d

Thanks. I needed that. Been going thru a very similar period for about 10 days. A friend said, your body must be telling you it needs some rest. And some junk food! Thanks again

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2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
michelle Shugar's avatar
michelle Shugar
3d

...and today's post is precisely why i continue to check in with you- keeping it profoundly real, all the time. TY.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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