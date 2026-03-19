AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
6dEdited

I do love this. Very very much. The world moving too fast is a problem that’s very much on my mind and one I’m trying to solve for myself. And enshitification is frustratingly real. Sadly we’re accepting it. The video is hysterical. I would add AutoCorrect. And airline seats.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
sugar2cell's avatar
sugar2cell
2d

I think I just fell in love.

With a word I can barely pronounce.

Dis… en… shit… ify?

Dys-enshittify? Disenshittify? …I’m already losing it.

I disenshittify,

you disenshittify,

he/she/it disenshittifies,

we disenshittify,

you disenshittify,

they disenshittify…

…dys-en-fjklsdfj… whatever.

I can’t even spell it properly, but I’m in love.

At least it finally quiets down my internal list of words I hate.

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