What’s News? is a critical daily look into the latest aging & longevity news & ideas.

Summary: A July 7 article in Nature says that big-budget trials that put older adults through intensive lifestyle overhauls—better diet, exercise, mental and social stimulation, blood-pressure control—have found real but tiny cognitive benefits, and none has yet shown that healthy habits actually prevent dementia. The often-cited figure that 45% of dementia is preventable is a population estimate, not a personal guarantee: you can do everything right and still get Alzheimer's. The advice is still worth following for your heart, mood, and overall health, but it's no guarantee against dementia, which comes down partly to genetics and luck.

Context: Know and understand the risk factors for dementia, to minimize them (see chart above).

Strategies: 5 rules to protect your brain after 50

Guard your heart to guard your brain

Get your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar checked regularly, and treat problems early. What protects your arteries also protects your memory. Move most days

Aim to be active every day with walking, gardening, cycling or any movement you enjoy; it doesn’t have to be the gym to help keep dementia risk down. Eat simple, real food

Base meals on vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts and healthy fats, and keep ultra‑processed foods as occasional extras, not everyday staples. Stay connected and curious (learn new things about topics you enjoy)

Make time for friends, family and community. Take time to learn new things (eg, music chords; a few phrases in your favorite languages; quantum entanglement) and read for pleasure daily…all activities that research shows keep brains healthy. Fix what you can: hearing, smoking, alcohol

Use hearing aids if you need them, don’t smoke, and keep alcohol to a minimum\. These small, practical steps together can meaningfully lower your risk over time.

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