AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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David Iler LMT CPT's avatar
David Iler LMT CPT
5h

The side-by-side with the Neurology paper is what makes this land. Same kind of observational data, completely different tone about what it can and can't say. That kind of transparency reads as more trustworthy, not less.

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2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
Matt's avatar
Matt
12h

Paul, studies like this remind me very much of what happened to the field of economics when it was decided almost universally that only things that can be proved mathematically are to be taken seriously. It essentially took what I will casually call common sense out of the equation. It took the otherwise brilliant philosophies of the Austrian Economist’s out of the main stream for a considerable time because the math was and is hard to come by.

If I understand what this study is trying to say (and I’m not sure I do), I think it makes the modest suggestion that someone’s general beliefs about aging impact the measurables of their aging, with aging simply being defined as a process of loss of prior physical or cognitive capabilities. The quality of the study aside (and it seems like pretty weak self-reported data), hasn’t the undeniable placebo response to water pills already settled this?

In general, Winnie the pooh, maybe Kanga and Roo, Tigger, and perhaps Piglet will have generally better health outcomes than the fatalist Eeyore, or cortisol anxious Rabbit because they can see silver linings.

Belief that something is possible, real belief not just “that would be nice if it were so” belief, will impact someone to their core and change their behaviors in immeasurable ways.

My modest thought on this is that Sooner or later, you will get what you really expect you are going to get because on a very deep level, that expectation affects everything about how you behave, consciously and unconsciously.

Sidebar: of course, the ever irresponsible media will cherry pick items and declare causality when the research may only suggest that it bears further scrutiny. Sadly, the modern mainstream media appears to have an agenda that has very little to do with pursuing the truth. It is tragic, and has been going on so very much longer than most people, myself included, realized. Thank you for trying to tease out some useful information from this study Paul.

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