The Police, pro athletes and aging with excellence
Sting, Stuart and Andy became successful for the same reasons Serena and Simone, Lionel and LeBron, Bruce Lee and Billie Jean King did. Learn from them.
I recently stumbled upon a 75-minute video of a 1983 Police concert in Montreal, when the band was at peak popularity. Sting performed in a gauzy chest-cloth. Andy Summers wore a jacket with shoulder pads. Stewart Copeland, black electrical tape binding his fingers, drummed in his underwear, working harder than a gravedigger in January.
But the most rev…