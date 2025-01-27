AGING with STRENGTH™

AGING with STRENGTH™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Grundmann's avatar
Mark Grundmann
Jan 27

Jiffy Pop on the Stove

Green Army Men torture

Oui magazine

most prized possession - First Walkman

How to find songs on an 8 track

Bo Derek - "10"

School Cheese

Banana Seats and Kick-back gears

Cards in the spokes

You know what a clothespin is and how to use it

TAB cola

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Rider's avatar
Steven Rider
Apr 2

Hey! Sabrina was the hottest of Charlie’s Angels. If that makes me weird I don’t want to be normal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture