Greetings—from my garage. Here’s the video for paid subscribers that I promised in my most recent Saturday Coffee. Because so many of you asked for it, I decided to send it to all paying subscribers.

NOTE: This movement isn’t for everyone and requires some shoulder and triceps strength as well as some equipment, which I discuss in the video. But if you’re interested in developing upper-body strength in just one minute of daily movement, this simple rings movement works. It also builds six-pack abs in short order, I’ve found.

Let me know what you think in a comment.