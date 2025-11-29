AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie McGuinness's avatar
Laurie McGuinness
1d

I read the dairy farm piece in the NY Times. well done. bone dry humour, and a real sense for the guy. thanks for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
Lauren Petkin's avatar
Lauren Petkin
1d

If we lose our curiosity, we become boring! Love this post Paul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture