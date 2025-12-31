A screenshot of a time-constrained sample game on BrainHQ.com

Here’s a New Year’s resolution suggestion you won’t find anywhere else:

Take a few minutes to learn about acetylcholine—a brain chemical linked to reduced risk of dementia that older people can boost by playing specific kinds of speed-based brain games, according to new research.

Why is acetylcholine vital for cognitive health after 65?

Acetylcholine (ACh) is a neurotransmitter critical to decision making and detecting errors. It’s prevalent in the nervous system, hippocampus, which plays a big role in memory, and other areas of the brain. We lose 2.5% of acetylcholine every decade after age 40 or 45; without it, we’d be in a fugue state, unable to cognitively function.

Catastrophically low levels of acetylcholine are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The near-term rise in expected dementia cases among Baby Boomers

Thus, people in midlife or older have a great interest in preserving and generating as much acetylcholine as possible, especially after 65. Roughly 10% of American adults age 70 or older suffer from a form of dementia. But as Baby Boomers age, the total number of people with dementia will rise by several million in the United States alone in the coming decade.

The specific brain games that stimulate more acetylcholine

A recent McGill University study showed for the first time that brief but taxing cognitive “workouts” helped reverse the decline in acetylcholine in people 65 or older. These workouts were brain games that test memory under a compressed time frame, sort of like playing rapid-fire rounds of Concentration on a timer.

Ten weeks of daily speed-based brain training (about 30 minutes/day) increased acetylcholine activity in brain regions that support attention, memory and executive function by 2.3%—offsetting about a decade of normal age-related decline.

(A previous study had shown that these specific speed games reduced dementia risk, but scientists weren’t sure of the mechanism. The recent McGill research revealed acetylcholine as the mechanism.)

A specific kind of cognitive workout helps, and passive games don’t

Each of the speed-based games forced players to concentrate, pay attention to visual details and rely on memory. In the older adults who played these speed-based games, acetylcholine levels remained higher for up to three months.

Notably, more passive cognitive games, including video games, Solitaire and Candy Crush—which is to say, games that didn’t tax players’ concentration levels under time constraints, and didn’t force them to memorize rapid-fire information—did not raise acetylcholine levels in a control group, the research showed.

The upshot: The intensity of a brain game’s “cognitive workout,” ie, the depth to which it forces you to concentrate your attention under time pressure, seems to matter greatly.

McGill researchers did not evaluate other kinds of cognitive activities that require intense concentration, such as chess, debate or reading long and challenging passages about an unfamiliar subject.

Misleading headlines cognitive research

I often talk about “longevity literacy,” and brain research is a topic that requires a big dose of it.

This research, published in October (which I’ve been remiss in reporting on AGING with STRENGTH until now—mea culpa) spawned several misleading headlines online that claimed, for example, that playing the speed-based cognitive games leads to younger brains, improves memory, or reverses aging—none of which are true.

NPR, on the other hand, accurately reported a substantive summary of the findings and an interview of one of the McGill researchers. Read or listen to that report for more on acetylcholine’s relationship to lowered dementia risk.

Increase acetylcholine through food

You don’t need to play games to boost your acetylcholine reserves. Choline, which is converted into acetylcholine, is found in many foods, including:

eggs

beef liver

soybeans, kidney beans

chicken breast

cod

quinoa

shiitake mushrooms, broccoli and Brussels sprouts

Here’s wishing you a healthy, peaceful and prosperous start to 2026.

