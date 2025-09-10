There’s a reason you’ve been hearing more about NAD+ shots and supplements lately without feeling like you actually understand what NAD+ is, what it does, how it works, whether it’s worth trying or even why it has become, among celebrities and the so-called “worried well,” such a thing now.

That lack of scientific clarity, I argue below, is partly by design.

When it comes to longevity supplements, ambiguity favors the PhDs selling them for a profit more than the consumers buying them on a prayer.

“In the longevity field…there are individuals who publish high-profile papers, who have a very vested interest in a particular model. And then they publish high-profile reviews where they talk about these things as if they are established fact.” — Matt Kaeberlein, a prominent sirtuin researcher, April 2024

This post has a simple thesis: NAD+ may eventually be clinically proven to help people age slower and better, but so far there’s zero proof. That lack of evidence hasn’t prevented it from becoming a popular longevity supplement — especially among those on the Hollywood/Instagram axis. At the core of this massive uptick in NAD+ interest are two scientists, at Harvard and MIT, who for years have flooded the zone with research that, coincidentally or not, gave them a clinical basis to sell online sirtuin/NAD+ pills to consumers who may, or may not, receive a benefit.

To keep this post as concise as possible, I’ll stay at a non-clinical level of detail to illustrate how talented but ambitious scientists intent on cashing in on their work can use prestigious medical research publications to foster a misleading narrative that provides those scientists lucrative business opportunities.

This isn’t a rare occurrence. In a longevity industry worth an estimated $5.6 trillion, it’s become a trend.

TREND: A scientist at a prominent lab publishes research suggesting a promising new way to slow or reverse aging. He (they’re almost all men) joins with MBA types to sell an online supplement derived from that research, though the data on humans is inconclusive at best. Other researchers eventually dispute his public claims, but it’s too little, too late! The scientist and his partners, aided by social media influencers, have already developed their unproven product into a lucrative side hustle in the trillion-dollar longevity marketplace.

What are sirtuins and NAD+?

Sirtuins are proteins in your cells that act like maintenance workers, helping repair DNA damage and keeping your cellular machinery running smoothly as you age. There are seven different sirtuins in humans (SIRT1 through SIRT7). They also help regulate everything from brain, immune and circadian function to fat metabolism and blood sugar. To function, however, sirtuins need NAD+, a molecule that is present in every cell of your body and is essential for life. (NAD stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide.)

NAD exists in two forms that function as a pair:

NAD+ (the oxidized form) has a positive charge, ready to accept electrons

NADH (a reduced form, where H is hydrogen) is neutral, carrying electrons

These two forms work together in your cells. NAD+ picks up electrons (and hydrogen) during the breakdown of food, becoming NADH, which delivers those electrons to your mitochondria to generate energy and then turns back into NAD+. This cycle occurs constantly, in every cell, thousands of times per second, to keep you alive.

If you find this reporting useful, please subscribe or make a one-time donation of your choice. Quality reporting matters. Your support matters.

Will NAD+ therapies be proven to offer positive health impacts on humans? Time will tell. Thus far, there has been no clinical consensus that it does; some reputable scientists are cautiously optimistic, while others are not. Studies continue to publish on both sides of that clinicial aisle.

We may find out sooner rather than later, however. The day before this post published on AGING with STRENGTH, the journal Nature Aging printed a new NAD+ paper with 28 authors — including two mentioned in this post.

The graphic below, from that study, provides a helpful overview of NAD+ functions in cells, mice and humans, with references to correlated studies.

Graphic courtesy of Zhang, J., Wang, HL., Lautrup, S. et al. Emerging strategies, applications and challenges of targeting NAD + in the clinic. Nat Aging (2025)

(As you read further, keep the above study in mind, because it illustrates a central point about the growing number of conflicts of interest in clinical research that I mention below.)

Sirtuins, discovered in the 1970s, have been in the scientific literature for decades. They became famous in the late 1990s when research first suggested that activating them in yeast could mimic the life-extending effects of calorie restriction — eating less while staying healthy — which had been shown to help various organisms (but not humans, really) live longer.

Here’s the critical twist:

NAD+ may precipitously decline with age, thereby inhibiting the ability of sirtuins, which rely on NAD+, to help keep cells healthy, well and, just maybe, young.

NAD+ and the scientist-led hype cycle

But, what if, instead of just losing our NAD+ supply as we age, people could keep topping it off with further supplements and injections, to give our sirtuins all the juice they need to continue repairing and rejuvenating our cells?

Search online for NAD+, get an endless scroll of supplements and IV injections.

Or, in the PT Barnum-like parlance of David Sinclair, an untrustworthy and controversial Harvard geneticist who has falsely claimed to have reversed aging in dogs; suggested a pill may soon reverse aging in humans; and regularly exaggerates his research:

What if human manipulation of NAD+ could slow aging?

In fact, in 2016, Sinclair published a paper on sirtuin/NAD+ with that exact, provocative, and, it turns out, unsupported title: “Slowing ageing (sic) by design: the rise of NAD+ and sirtuin-activating compounds.” I say unsupported because the paper’s abstract ends with this claim: “[A]dvances have demonstrated that it is possible to rationally design molecules that can…possibly extend lifespan in humans.”

There’s no proof yet that NAD+ molecules extend human lifespan. But, as he often has, Sinclair, a media-savvy longevity chiseler, leans on a single word — “possibly” — to keep from being further pilloried by his peers for stretching the truth. Even though Sinclair now has a reputation for false claims even within the ranks of Harvard Medical School, they’ve become a Pavlovian dog whistle to his obedient legion of affiliated and credulous longevity influencers — including Huberman and Peter Diamandis — and social media followers. Including Elon.

lon·​gev·​i·​ty chis·​el·​er, n. a person of significant influence who promotes unproven or biased anti-aging nostrums, theories or products for personal gain.

In the NAD+ world, Sinclair is probably, by virtue of his constant habit of spouting falsehoods, one of two of the most prominent scientists who have parlayed sirtuin and NAD+ research into business operations that sell NAD+ supplements — despite no clinical proof that NAD+ slows or reverses human aging.

The other scientist is this sirtuin/NAD+ saga is MIT biology professor Leonard Guarante, a co-founder of Elysium Health, a supplement company that sells $60 bottles of NAD+ supplements — including some that apparently license patents by Sinclair.

Sinclair and Guarante’s argument for NAD+ supplements appears to be:

research has shown that overexpressing specific sirtuins that exist in lab yeast, worms, flies and male mice made them live longer

therefore, jacking up sirtuins in people will have the same effect

therefore, giving your sirtuins more NAD+ will extend human life

Except that there’s no proof it’s true. NAD+ remains a speculative longevity supplement that, in both oral and intravenous forms, is poorly absorbed by the body and causes major discomfort in some people. Yet Guarante, whose peers call him as “Lenny,” continues to hawk oral NAD+.

David, Lenny and resveratrol: a pharmaceutical fleecing

If you’re not yet willing to question Sinclair and Guarante’s aggressive marketing of NAD+ as an anti-aging supplement, perhaps their earlier, spectacular foray into resveratrol, a polyphenol found in plants and red wine that Sinclair spent years falsely boosting as a longevity drug, will get you to reconsider.

Hitting the resveratrol jackpot

Sinclair and Guarante are old colleagues. As a postdoctoral researcher in the late 1990s, Sinclair worked on sirtuin-related aging research in Guarante’s MIT lab before moving to Harvard. Not long after that, in 2007, Guarante joined Sirtris Pharmaceuticals (SIRT…get it?), co-founded by Sinclair to work on resveratrol supplements.

The following year, Sirtris was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline for an astounding figure: