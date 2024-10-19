AGING with STRENGTH™

AGING with STRENGTH™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Rodriguez's avatar
Joe Rodriguez
Mar 29

Well researched article (even if AI helped). Consider investigating melatonin as an anti inflammatory/anti aging agent. Not talking about the quantities used for sleeping, melatonin at high doses does much more than that. J Reiter and Doris Loh are top peer reviewed published researchers on this field, and they don't try to shill people (at least for now), unlike Sinclair. Yes it stops cancer, specially breast and prostate and Covid 19 as well. Sorry about the unrelated comment, but I agree 100% chronic inflammation is a driver for aging and plant based diets help with this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Robert Greene's avatar
Robert Greene
Oct 19, 2024

Regarding Inflammation, Covid-19 is an inflammatory disease, as is Cancer and Heart disease. Vegans have been shown to have a lower incidence of all 3. When Vegans get Covid-19, it is less severe and shorter duration, less likely to result in hospitalization. I reference Dr. Michael Greger, NutritionFacts.Org.

Good article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture