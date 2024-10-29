Disgraceful aging is also on the ballot
Neuroplasticity, exercise and a good therapist can help reduce the chances of becoming an embittered old asshole.
The political rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday was one of the strongest reminders of the kind of culture and country I don’t want to live in — one in which banal racism and gratuitous dehumanization are celebrated, and where the downward slide into an aggressively nasty type of old age, à la Trump and Giuliani, fails to generate a glaring question: