Eat Like It’s 1899, E2: the healthiest holiday meal

This series has a simple premise: creating healthy, nutritious meals in under 20 minutes using whole foods from the supermarket that gives you the protein and nutrients to age with maximum strength and avoid ultra-processed deathfood.

For a more in-depth idea of why I started Eat like it’s 1899, watch this introduction.

Each video is free to watch and gives you nutritious, repeatable meals that taste great and serve your nutrition goals. Every dish I make comes with a protein and nutrient profile and recipe card, which paying subscribers can download & print.

In this second episode, I bring you a dish that, a few years ago, I honestly would not have thought I liked to eat, much less enjoyed making for me and my daughter. I didn’t know I was a salmon guy. Turns out, cooking it the way that you like to eat it makes a difference. And the sautéed spinach in a shallot-garlic lemon juice-and-white-wine reduction is a tasty and nutrient-dense flavor complement to the fillet, which I made with a slightly crunchy crust and a flaky, melty interior. It’s not hard!

This video is 9.5 mins—still a little long but without any flab. I’m working on making videos 7-9 minutes. Let me know what you think! Your feedback is incredibly helpful.

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Recipe card and protein & nutrient profile