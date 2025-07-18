AGING with STRENGTH

Jul 18

Happy Fun Friday!!!

I definitely have an aging vision—some of it carefully crafted, and other parts that are more of a vibe I’m evolving into. Like you, we’re in our late 50s, and like many women, I suspect I’m the reason my husband is still alive. If left to his own devices, he’d still be eating like a 22-year-old frat boy.

I sometimes say cheerfully morbid things like, “I wonder which of us will die first?” just to snap him out of his snack stupor. I do all the cooking to keep us both on the nutrient-dense, pro-longevity path, and I remind him that he’s worth more to me alive than dead, which is romantic in its own very practical way.

Aesthetically, I’ve always worn black. Not because I’m in mourning, but because bright colors give me circus flashbacks (Barnum & Bailey, anyone?). My home is the opposite: minimalist, mostly white, and intentionally not a future set for a pharmaceutical ad. I refuse to end up with a bedside tower of pill bottles or, perish the thought, a recliner. Comfort can be achieved without surrendering all taste.

My music hasn’t changed much over the years, and I remain mildly allergic to “old people” things like loud prints and overly busy decor.

So… how am I doing?

Pete Robinson
Pete Robinson
Jul 23

Glad you’re doing this work, Paul.

