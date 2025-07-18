Amanda Anisimova after a historic thrashing in the 2025 Wimbledon final.

It’s Fun Friday — a term I adopted from my daughter’s weekly 4th grade classroom routine. There’s no reason AGING with STRENGTH can’t be fun on Friday, too, so….

Let’s get to it.

1 | Tests and scans: polygenic risk, DEXA & whole genome

After I published the first part of my two-part Q&A with

on “super aging,” many of you voiced interest in getting one or both of the tests he generally recommends everyone consider:

a polygenic risk score that is less expensive, and/or …

a whole-genome sequencing — a more expensive, comprehensive and actionable view of your DNA

Here’s how each of these tests differ or overlap.

Several AGING with STRENGTH subscribers have since asked where they can get these tests. You could simply type in the name of the test + your postal code into a search engine. Or, here’s what Perplexity.ai suggests, which is worth a skim or full read, if you’re really interested. Please let me know if this information is helpful…or just enough to be more frustrating than helpful. Your feedback helps me provide better answers to you in the future.

2 | Intentionality & the importance of having an aging vision

I admit, this headline does not scream “FUN FRIDAY!” But I’ll keep this one short, because it’s worth mentioning how important and effective intentionality is for growing older in all the ways that will make you proud of yourself a decade or three from now.

Intentionality means being deliberate and purposeful about aging the way you want. Doing that obviously requires having well-formed, interrogated thoughts about what you want to be, look like, achieve by the time your xx(x?) years old. That, in turn, requires developing a vision — an actual image or set of images, and a narrative — about you, what you’re doing, with whom and where.

Fun, right?

Actually, it is a fun and creative thought exercise, one that you can turn into a social experiment (or a drinking game) by exchanging aging visions with someone you trust.

The next time you feel the urge to scroll your phone out of sheer, dumb habit, don’t! Instead, take just 30 seconds to form the outlines of your aging vision:

at age xx, what do I look like? what am I wearing? what’s my facial expression?

where am I living? how is that different from where I live now?

how do I spend my days? with whom? what's my happy routine?

Having intentions makes a difference. As I recently learned after my conversation with

and my in-depth talk with

about

: the mere act of contemplating how I want to be better actually got me to take steps to drink less and eat less processed food.

Still kinda peeved at Dr. Fenn for confiscating my turkey sandwich w/ cheese lunch routine, but whatever….

3 | “A masterclass in handling failure”

Earlier this week, I wrote about aging with resilience and shared my recent, very painful journey through the valley of the shadow of job-search death. Writing about my failure, for well more than a year, to get even one full-time job offer was, itself, not easy.

But I just now, as I type this on Friday afternoon, realized that maybe what helped yank that personal story out of me was watching Amanda Anisimova, the American tennis player, get absolutely, historically demolished in the Wimbledon tennis championship last week, losing the match without winning a single game.

The worst defeat in a women’s Grand Slam final in 114 years, I believe they called it.

But then I read this story of her post-match behavior and not only did it draw tears to my own eyes — for Anisimova, yes, but also for everyone struggling, alone or in private, to land any paying job, repair a difficult relationship or overcome a chronic illness — but it also probably pushed me into finally writing about my failure to earn a decent living for so long.

As the saying goes, “I’ll be back.” So will Anisimova and anyone else who has a fraction of her gumption.

4 | “End the day with ritual, not just distraction”

We all abundantly hate those dumb articles with headlines like “9 Habits to Reverse Aging and Become a Billionaire.” This one is not that. It actually holds good advice like “move curiously” and “eat like a gardener.” Figured it’s worth sharing here.

Certainly, the advice about ending the day with a book, paper magazine or breath work, instead of a screen or your smartphone, is a winning idea.