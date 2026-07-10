AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Fiona F's avatar
Fiona F
1d

I'm here to answer your question: Where the hell is everyone? Away somewhere warmer enjoying school holidays. Sydney is always quieter at this time of year I think.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Sarah c's avatar
Sarah c
2d

Welcome to Sydney!! Just about to enjoy a cappuccino before my beach walk. One of my fave ocean pools is the McCallum Pool on the harbour- INCREDIBLE! Morning culture is the go here so enjoy! In 2 weeks I’m heading up to Katoomba in the Blue Mountains to celebrate Christmas in July :))

*love your work!

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