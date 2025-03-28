AGING with STRENGTH™

Jim the Geek
Mar 29

My wife and I are almost 10 years into our n=2 study of eating a high-fat, low-carbohydrate lifestyle. The major changes made were to eliminate sugar as much as possible, stop consuming seed oils, and go for full-fat instead of low-fat whenever possible. Lots of grass-fed beef as well. We fall exactly into the age range of this study. At 77 and 78 we are the healthiest we've ever been. However it's not all about the diet. Every morning we walk 5k (3.1 miles) before doing anything else. We have none of the usual problems of old people, and have only one prescription between us for blood pressure. In the ages between 39 and 69 we were raising 3 kids, operating our own businesses, and eating the "Standard American Diet" with all its processed food miseries. If you make it to 70, it's not too late to fix the damage done.

Tomás Gothe
Mar 29

I think you might be misunderstanding the study’s findings. These people were born in or around 1947, so the relevant life expectancy measure is life expectancy at birth (LEB) in 1947. Using 2020 LEB measures is comparing apples to oranges, becuase the study participants were not born in 2020. The LEB for people born in 1947 in the US is approx. 65 and 70 years for men and women respectively. So a priori it is unsurprising that a majority of the study’s participants passed away before their 70th birthday.

Similarly, you need to interpret the healthy aging results conditional on having survived to the end of the study. For example, it is not accurate to claim that “two-thirds did not retain full cognitive function”—a majority of those two-thirds did not retain any cognitive function whatsoever because they were dead (again, as reasonably expected in accordance with relevant LEB measures). In reality, 89% of those who lived to the end of the study retained full cognitive function. The same applies to retaining intact physical function (74% did), being free of chronic diseases (60%) and maintaining intact mental health (70%).

