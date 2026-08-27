AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
1d

I have to admit it - I really admire your spleen. I don’t say that very often, but my personal and professional opinion is that you have a very nice spleen.

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5 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
1d

Superb report, as always. Very helpful.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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