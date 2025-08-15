AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mevrouw Lelie's avatar
mevrouw Lelie
4d

Isn’t the difference between low-income and high-income groups much more interesting? Seems the difference in political backgrounds might be explained by more low-income groups identifying as republican. The trends also move quite a bit per year, changing direction in different years, is the sampled group sufficiently large/well sampled?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
JEAN COCHRAN's avatar
JEAN COCHRAN
4d

I cannot speak for PBS but as a retired NPR journalist (33yr career there) I doubt there was any self-censorship in the failure to report the political stat. The figure is fairly deep in the weeds. It was most likely a time limitation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture