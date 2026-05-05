AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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KaZ & The Reality of Nature's avatar
KaZ & The Reality of Nature
5d

He’s on the list of pseudoscientists. We all need to do our due diligence and not just believe everything we’re fed. I realise if we hear the same thing over and over and over again we begin to believe it. This is a time not to.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
Cheryl Wischhover's avatar
Cheryl Wischhover
4d

Wow I’m writing about Mitopure this week too (had never heard of it until a few weeks ago). A skincare company is now using it in cream form. Great article. I need to figure out if derms need to be held to this standard. So many of them shill products and don’t disclose

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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