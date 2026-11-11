AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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Rachel’s wonderings's avatar
Rachel’s wonderings
10h

I lift and carry rocks, push wheelbarrows of rocks or clay, pull tree branches around. Something every day. No idea what the weights of them are but I know I can do it for 5 hours a day now, age 61. Five years ago i could only do an hour and I could lift max five roof tiles, now stacks of 10 no problem. Hoping to keep it going, stronger and fitter, as long as possible.

The motivation is what we’re creating. Houses, garden, ponds.

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2 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
DANIEL OBRIEN's avatar
DANIEL OBRIEN
3h

It sounds like this frequent-but-brief approach doesn’t demand the sort of recovery that traditional resistance training does.

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1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
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