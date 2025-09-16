AGING with STRENGTH

AGING with STRENGTH

Mark Globerson
10h

First some questions on resistance/strength training. The definition of what this means for a given person is vague. Questions such as Intense training vs very, very light training come up. Do you need at least a minimum number of exercises per sessions or could some exercises be spread out over the day? Is yoga that has stance work vinyasas/flow, balance work, planks.etc... in addition to other parts of yoga also considering strength training and is it enough to make a difference? What about pilattes mat workouts (no machines)? In general when we talk about exercise providing benefits we don't often qualify with how long, how hard, how often to know when the benefits are better. Doing something regularly is obviously better than doing nothing. Clearly people with physical limits can't do as much and part of the answer is that you need to do what you can based on where you are physically since extremes can lead to injuries. But on the flip side, super easy, super light movement that doesn't cause some exertion probably has less benefit.

Regarding calorie restriction: Many, many people who are older are also struggling with extra weight so they will do some form of calorie restriction in an attempt to manage it. It gets complicated when you try to trade off the benefits of excess weight vs doing calorie restriction. The intermittent fasting people that use light eating (600-800 or so calories on one or two days per week) are probably not depriving themselves all that much on average. Also I wonder if calorie content was mentioned since there are people in the various camps of paleo, always healthy (a limited and tailored lower carb approach that eventually allows for whole grain and treats in small amounts but doesn't restrict calories), mediterranean diets, etc... all try to help manage weight by the content of food rather than the quantity.

I guess I need to read the book.

TomD
10h

The importance of exercise cannot be overstated. At 79, I finally got back into strength training almost 4 years ago. I'm confident this has allowed me to pull thru medical problems I've had recently far easier and more quickly than had I not been in decent physical condition. But I was sidelined for over a month and I can tell you that atrophy happens. Back in the gym!

