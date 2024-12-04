Takeaways up front:

∞ certain human organs, each of which ages at a unique rate, are associated with either greater longevity or mortality risk, depending on the organs’ biological ages, according to a Stanford research paper

∞ of 11 organs tracked in more than 44,000 people over several years, the brain and immune system, together, uniquely correlated to disease-free human longevity

∞ except for the brain and immune system, having 5 to 7 other biologically “younger” organs actually correlated to an increased risk of mortality; and having 8 or more “extremely aged” organs increased the chances of dying early by what scientists often refer to as a shit ton

∞ of 137 drugs and supplements examined in the research, only six (see below) were “significantly associated” with having at least two youthful organs, which conferred slightly greater than average longevity

“A youthful brain and immune system are key to longevity ”

In a convincing and slightly fascinating research paper, a group of Stanford University scientists studied the biological ages of 11 organs, over many years, from 44,526 people aged 40 to 69 whose blood and other sample tissue is stored in the U.K. Biobank. What they learned is, to anyone in the latter half of life, worth understanding.

In this post, I reveal a couple hidden gems from that paper that I haven’t seen in any other published review of it.

But first, the paper’s noteworthy main finding:

“Surprisingly, brain aging was most strongly predictive of mortality,” the researchers wrote in their paper, which was published in June (but has yet to be peer reviewed), “suggesting that the brain may be a central regulator of lifespan in humans.” In fact, the study authors added, people with aged brains showed increased risk for several diseases beyond dementia, including serious lung disease and heart failure, “consistent with previous studies showing that the brain regulates systemic inflammation.”

To track how each of these 11 organs (brain, heart, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, immune system, arteries, intestines, muscle and adipose tissue aka fat) aged over many years, the researchers tracked proteins produced by each organ.

To get a broader picture of what the research examined, I urge you to read this Washington Post article, by my former NYT colleague Gretchen Reynolds.

On to the two hidden gems in the paper’s findings that, to my surprise, haven’t been noted elsewhere:

Though biologically younger organs are better than having what the researchers called “extremely aged” organs, it turns out that having several younger-than-average organs actually correlated to a slightly greater than average mortality risk. Of the 137 drugs or supplements the researchers tracked in the Biobank’s longitudinal data, only 6 — Premarin (a brand-name estrogen medicine), ibuprofen, glucosamine, cod liver oil, multivitamins and vitamin C — were significantly associated with having two or more youthful organs. Which, in turn, correlated to having slightly greater than average longevity.

Let’s look at each of these findings in greater detail.

1 | Two graphics that correlate organ age and mortality risk

In their paper, the Stanford researchers include two charts that visually summarize how biological organ age is associated with human mortality and longevity.

The chart below shows the impact on mortality risk of each “extremely aged” organ as well as the impact of extremely youthful organs. You can see that the combination of an extremely youthful brain and immune system, for example, has by far the strongest correlation to increased longevity; conversely, people with eight or more extremely old organs were at the highest risk for dying earlier than normal. (To understand how much mortality risk increases for each really old organ or combination of old organs, read this footnote.)

But then notice the counterintuitive results:

As the researchers wrote, “We found individuals with youthful appearing arteries had increased mortality risk, and those with multi-organ youth had no difference in mortality risk compared to normal agers.” (Italics are mine.)

Fig. 4d from the Stanford research paper . I added the red text and symbols to make the chart easier to understand.

“Multi-organ youth” doesn’t help you live longer?

It may not. According to the data, having a lot of extremely youthful organs is a greater mortality risk than having a couple very youthful organs.

The possible reasons for that are not covered in this paper. Apparently, it’s complicated. But if you trust AI to give you some reasonably sound food for thought, here are some possible explanations.

I’d rather be the blue line than the black. Yes I would.

Now, take a look at the graphic below, Fig. 4e from the study, which shows that “the accrual of aged organs progressively increases mortality risk,” the researchers write, “while a youthful brain and immune system are uniquely associated with disease-free longevity.”

By any measure, the blue line is the one to ride.

2 | Five supplements and an estrogen med for younger organs

The correlation of younger organs to the use of Premarin, an estrogen medicine prescribed to women experiencing post-menopausal symptoms, is not surprising.

“Women with earlier menopause were age accelerated across nearly all organs, in line with the well-documented adverse health consequences of early menopause,” the research paper noted. “Conversely, estrogen treatment was associated with more youthful immune systems, livers, and arteries suggesting intervention with estrogen treatment may protect these organs from menopause-induced age acceleration resulting in extended survival.” Here’s the paper’s full passage on this subject.

Ibuprofen, glucosamine, cod liver oil, multivitamins, and vitamin C “were associated with youth primarily in the kidneys, brain, and pancreas,” the paper said, without elaborating further. Perhaps the anti-inflammatory properties in ibuprofen and glucosamine help reduce chronic inflammation associated with organ aging; likewise, maybe the antioxidant properties in vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids in cod liver oil help protect cells from oxidative stress, another big factor in the biology of aging.

I guess I’d rather eat a salmon than a steak. Yes I would.