AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
13h

Excellent reporting and analysis, Paul. The Epstein affair is a profound and ongoing moral failure. Those who sought proximity to him for status or advantage bear responsibility for enabling that environment and should be judged accordingly. But the conduct of physicians who associated with him is particularly troubling, given the ethical obligations of our profession. I deeply appreciated @erictopol's response to Peter Attia which addressed this issue directly and explicitly challenged Attia's hucksterism. It's just one more example of the ongoing decay in pubic trust.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Paul von Zielbauer and others
TomD's avatar
TomD
10h

I found Attia about 3 years ago, just before Outlive was published. As a 77 year old at that time, I found a lot of good info which inspired me to improve my fitness. I also found stuff that made no sense. As with everything I read on the health space and other areas, I took what made sense and used it. The rest I discarded. Because of his disgusting Epstein entanglement, especially the family issues with his son, does that mean I should be discard what is of value? Unfortunately he and lots of other longevity gurus have achieved almost God like stature. Perhaps this will cause some to question their undying loyalty to those on the pedestal. But in our 30 second tik Tok world, I have my doubts as tomorrow we'll be on to the next worst thing. Great article as usual, much appreciated.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture