AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Good Medicine's avatar
Good Medicine
9h

Really interesting. Love Dr. Annie Fenn, too! She does amazing work in the world and here on Substack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Ashori MD's avatar
Dr. Ashori MD
9h

Great article. Your discussion highlighted for me the importance of expressing my clinical experience in my own words. I never thought about from the perspective of trust but it's a valid argument. In the end the most important goal is to communicate something of value to the patient so that they can improve their health. There are many ways of doing it but until we have an established social custom, it's necessary to be transparent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Paul von Zielbauer
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture