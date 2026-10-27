AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

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sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
1h

Thx for the hamstring tip. I am 70 and on days I'm moving around a lot (lot's of walking, yard work, cutting firewood) I get excruciating leg cramps at night. I hydrate, often with supplement, tried magnesium, hot shower, some stretching). Literally screaming in agony at times. Doctor is no help. I'll try a better stretching routine. Other thoughts?

I have degenerative disc with pretty bad sciatica. Surgery in my future.

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