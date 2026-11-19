How strong is your trunk, from which all twisting, turning, bending, and lifting movements in life originate? The Lighthouse dumbbell offset twist and hold will test your answer to that question. This is one of the most effective easy gym exercises you can do in 3 to 15 minutes.

It will leave you feeling like you trained your entire body.

Quick overview

I call it easy because the only equipment you need is a sufficiently difficult weight—a dumbbell, a kettlebell, a gallon jug of milk, a heavy skillet. Be as resourceful as you need to be! Then you hold the weight out in front of you, turn to one side and hold that position for five seconds. Breathe! Then rotate 180 degrees to your other side, keeping your feet planted, and hold for another five seconds. Then return to neutral, keeping that weight as far away from your body as you can manage, which forces your trunk and core to fire all those hidden stabilizer muscles that are so important to build and keep strong.

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The Lighthouse trains the muscles that keep your trunk steady while your arms and the world around you pull it out of line.

What you get in this MLI 1899 post: ¶ How to do the Lighthouse safely, from a no-weight rehearsal to a full hold ¶ Why a dumbbell held out in front of you, turned off to one side, makes your core work so hard ¶ The squat & deadlift add-ons, each of which makes this a full-body workout ¶ Reps, holds & rounds for 3 levels of individual fitness: — “never lifted” — “new to strength training” — “experienced athlete” ¶ Progressions: longer holds, straighter arms, a narrower stance, one foot ¶ Variations & regressions: household objects, seated versions & joint-friendly versions ¶ The full video of my Lighthouse sets

Why it works: The physiology behind this workout

Hold a dumbbell against your chest and it’s just weight. Push it out and away from your body and it gets a lot heavier, forcing your core muscles to work harder to hold what I call an offset position.

Now turn to one side while maintaining that offset weight, as gravity pulls it toward the floor and away from you. The muscles along your sides and back have to stop your trunk from twisting farther or tipping over. That’s what an offset weight does, and it’s why this move is a core exercise, even though you’re not moving all that much.

Bend your elbows and bring the dumbbell closer, and it gets easier. Straighten them and it gets harder. Same dumbbell, different workout.

What holding in place for a few seconds on each side does for you

Strengthens your core: Turning may be easy, but stopping and staying there is the work. During the five-second hold, your side abdominal muscles (aka the obliques), the deep abs that wrap around your middle like a belt and the small muscles along your spine are all firing to keep you still.

Develops upper-body strength: Your shoulders, upper back and grip hold the weight up. Adding in the 5-second pauses forces your shoulders and lower back to maintain posture.

Develops lower-body strength: Add the squat and the front of your thighs, your butt, hamstrings and calves join in, while your back keeps your chest up against the weight in front.Your butt and hips keep your knees and pelvis from turning with you.

Why your core matters so much as you age

Most gym lifting moves in straight lines, along single planes of motion. But life is full of physical twists, turns, offset lifts, carries and heaves (airplane overhead bin workout, anyone?). These are daily, functional strength requirements as we age: You turn to look behind you while backing out of a parking space (if you drive a car made before 2018), swing grocery bags out of the back seat, or pull a turkey or pan of stuffing out of the oven.

Your core, and the platform made by your strong lower body, holds you steady through all of it.

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What the research says

A 2013 review of 20 studies found that trunk strength in older adults is linked to better balance, better everyday physical function and fewer falls. In a 2019 trial, 64 adults aged 60 and up who added trunk exercises to a 12-week walking and balance program built bigger, stronger trunk muscles. They could also stand up from a chair about six more times in 30 seconds than people who did only the walking and balance work.

Two caveats to keep in mind

No study has tested my Lighthouse offset exercise itself. The trial I mentioned above used a mix of trunk exercises, and the review’s links between trunk strength and falls are modest and, importantly, don’t prove cause and effect. My case for the Lighthouse move rests on its simple mechanics and on what we know about the muscles it trains. Maintain your breath throughout! A hard hold may make you hold your breath—it’s natural to do that. But don’t; it drives blood pressure up fast. Breathe out slowly through each five-second hold. If you have high blood pressure or heart disease, this matters more, not less. I tend to force air through my teeth, almost as if I’m about to whistle, as a way to remind myself to breathe.

“The lighthouse”: Where the name comes from

You turn slowly to one side, stop, then turn slowly to the other, the way a lighthouse beam sweeps the water from one side of the harbor to the other. Your feet stay planted like the tower. Your arms are the beam.

(I’m a Pacific Ocean aficionado. But I’m also open to a better name, if you got one.)

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Gear needed

a dumbbell (optional)

a kettlebell or a weight plate (optional)

a gallon jug of water, a heavy skillet or a heavy book (optional)

a sturdy chair without arms, for the seated version (optional)

Time commitment

3–15 minutes

How to do it

If the initial movements or equipment don’t work for you, check out the Variations & regressions section below.

Below, paying subscribers have full access to:

how to do the Lighthouse and the squat and deadlift add-ons

suggested holds, reps and rounds for your ability

ways to make it harder, and ways to make it easier—for any fitness level

the full video of my Lighthouse sets & all the easier variations of it

The Lighthouse is perfect for a short-burst workout during the holidays, when time may be harder to find, or when you just need to get off your ass and do something .

So let’s just get started!