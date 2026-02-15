AGING with STRENGTH®

AGING with STRENGTH®

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Unconventional strength workout #1: Rings

Gymnast rings build lean muscle, coordination, balance & neuromuscular fitness in only a couple minutes a day.
Paul von Zielbauer's avatar
Paul von Zielbauer
Feb 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Many AGING with STRENGTH subscribers asked for specific exercises that build functional strength and neuromuscular fitness (see the definition of both, below) across multiple planes of motion—which I consider an absolute necessity as we age because it develops coordination, balance and strong bodies ready for anything.

Because Substack is increasingly l…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to AGING with STRENGTH® to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Paul von Zielbauer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture